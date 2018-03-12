After Sridevis funeral, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan remember the late iconic superstar

Bollywood is mourning the loss of its first female superstar Sridevi. A day after the completion of her funeral on Wednesday, February 28 stars took to social media to share their thoughts on her demise and the void left by her. It is not just her family and fans who feel it but other superstars of the industry too took part in the social media mourning like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Her close designer friend Manish Malhotra too joined the list.

T 2729 - "रहने को सदा देहर में आता नहीं कोई तुम जैसे गये ऐसे भी जाता नहीं कोई"~ कैफ़ि आज़मी. देहर - means .. the world . Javed Akhtar narrated this sher to me at funeral of Sridevi .. said it was written at time of Guru Dutt demise ; but so appropriate for today .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 28, 2018

Senior Bachchan shared a poem in Hindi written by lyricist Javed Akhtar on Twitter. The star mentioned that it was passed on to him during Sridevi’s funeral and was written by Akhtar after director Guru Dutt’s demise. He went on say that the ‘sher’ stands true even on this date.

Meanwhile, just minutes before Sridevi’s news of sudden demise hit the industry and fans across the globe, Big B had tweeted saying he was feeling uneasy. Many felt that he had a premonition about this shocking news.

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier....isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death...the comfort of appreciation and gratitude. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 28, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan made a more indirect reference to Sridevi’s death, choosing not to mention her name but referring to her nevertheless. If his tweet is read in between the lines, then one could say that Khan may be taking a dig at the Indian media for blaspheming Sridevi’s death and turning into prime time drama by asking them to simply appreciate the beautiful soul that she was.

Her dear friend Manish Malhotra, who was reported to be deeply grieved by the actress’s demise, took to Instagram to share video of them clicking a selfie together. The video shows them go through a never ending process to get the perfect selfie. Their camaraderie is absolute adoration.

The actress’ demise was confirmed on late Saturday, February 24 following which the family had to undergo tumultuous procedures to secure her body from the Dubai government. The actress was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. Sridevi is reported to have died due to accidentally drowning in a bathtub.