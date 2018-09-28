After Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif demands changes to Remo D’souza's film

Bollywood has been seeing some refreshing casting off late with many new and fresh pairings. Varun and Anushka Sharma in the recently released Sui Dhaaga: Made In India is a fitting example given their charm and chemistry in the film. Fan are all set to witness another young star team up with Katrina Kaif in a dance based film but looks like the actors aren’t entirely convinced with the film's story.

It was a treat for fans when it was announced that Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are all set to be cast together for the first time in director Remo D’souza's dance based film. Once the official announcement was made, the film was supposed to go on floors soon but the film's leading star Varun wasn't happy with the content of the film and asked for changes which the makers implementing. But if sources are to be believed, Katrina Kaif too isn't happy with the story and has now sent her list of changes to the makers, which the makers are again taking into consideration.

Apparently Katrina was fine with the original script and has demanded changes only after Varun requested for a few changes. Sources add that the changes made by Varun may not have gone down well with Katrina and hence prompted her to get in touch with the makers. We reached out to Katrina's team for reaction on the story but we didn't get any revert on the same.

Reportedly, Remo was under a lot of criticism after the box office debacle of Race 3. The film tanked in spite of having like Salman Khan in it. There were reports doing the rounds that the poor performance of Race 3 is what may have Varun and Katrina skeptical of working with Remo. But that turned out to be only a rumor.

We contacted Katrina's team to get a reaction on the same but they refused to comment on the story.

Given that the stars have made changes to the story line, it will be interesting to see how things shape up after they’re implemented.

