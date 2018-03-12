After Zero, SRK points his gun at Don 3

Bollywood’s superstars tread softly when it comes to selecting their next project. Shah Rukh Khan, after the flop of Raees last year, now seems more cautious than ever. With his upcoming Anand L Rai directorial Zero, King Khan has been keeping himself busy but he is staging his next. The actor will look to step into familiar terrain and an already hit franchise to regain the box office numbers. The actor has reportedly said yes to working on the third installation of crime drama Don.

“Don has been a successful film. Don 2 turned out to be a hit as well, thus ensuring that the franchise can hold good. So, it is not just the makers — producer Ritesh Sidhwani and director Farhan Akhtar who are keen to take the film ahead. Shah Rukh Khan too has a sure-shot hit when he works in that film. There are already a lot of fans wanting to see the third part, which makes it a much-awaited project,” a source told a leading daily.

It seems like the producers are waiting their time till Khan wraps up shoot for Zero. The script too is reported to be taking shape. “We are thinking about Don 3 and we are thinking very hard on it. We have found the right idea, it's being written now. We will make an official announcement soon,” producer Ritesh Sidhwani said during an interview earlier.

For a larger than life star like Shah Rukh Khan, banking on a successful franchise is a sure way of staying relevant with fan and capturing the box office.