Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan drop by Gauri Khans store. Here are others who visited in 2017

Bollywood stars have each other’s back at all times despite intermittent disagreements. Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has long enjoyed companionship of other celebrities despite being away from the camera herself. Her interior designer store in Mumbai has time and again enjoyed the support of Bollywood biggies. On the last day of 2017, it was the Bachchan couple, Aishaway Rai and Abhishek Bachchan who dropped by the store to pose with Gauri.

The Santacruz West store saw a lot of celebrity footfall in 2017 as shared by Gauri on her Instagram handle. The store seems to be a hot spot for celebrities, even for those who do not fall in Shah Rukh Khan’s friends' list. Check out the celebrities who headed to her store last year.