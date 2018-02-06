Aiyaary sees a new release date for the second time

The ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ frustration reached its high for fans of Aiyaary after the movie’s release saw a new date, again. This will be the second time the movie has seen a change in its release date. The first happened when Padmaavat’s release was announced on January 25. The producers then announced a new date of February 9. After the decision to allow Padmaavat a solo release, the makers of PadMan moved its release date from January 25 to February 9, causing an imminent clash with Aiyaary. Now as the movie is about to be released in three days, the producers announced another date for its release, February 16.

It’s CONFIRMED... #Aiyaary shifted to 16 Feb 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

The shift in date comes after the movie was not cleared by the CBFC and after the defense ministry suggested changes to the movie after a special screening. The extended release date might mean the creators of the film will get more time to get their certificate clearance. Before the formal announcement of the shift in date, the producers had hinted at a change on Monday.

The movie revolves around two army officers played by Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in which the two characters share a teacher-pupil relationship on screen. Malhotra had previously called his character in Aiyaary deep and that he felt good about it after having played the frivolous lover boy several times.

The shift in date of release means PadMan will see a solo release, singularly amassing the collection at box office. It will possibly force Bollywood movie lovers to hit the theatre again after having done so for Padmaavat.