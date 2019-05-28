Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a salon

In Com Staff May 28 2019, 7.08 pm May 28 2019, 7.08 pm

On 27 May 2019, Bollywood lost an iconic action director Veeru Devgan, Ajay Devgn’s father. The veteran action director was bedridden and on Monday he breathed his last at Mumbai’s Surya Hospital. As the news broke, the who’s and who of industry visited the Devgan residence in Juhu and Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans cremation ground where they paid their last visit to Devgan senior. However, a day after Veeru Devgan’s death, we spotted his granddaughter Nysa Devgan at a salon in Bandra.

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa was spotted at a salon in Bandra by the shutterbugs. Nysa, the eldest daughter of the Devgans was accompanied by her friends. The family has been very guarded about their kids and we have hardly seen Ajay and Kajol’s kids make public appearances. Tuesday’s instance was no different as Nysa ignored the cameras as she headed inside the salon.

People deal with various ways to address the death of a loved one and Nysa seems to have opted for a salon session to deal with her loss.

On Monday, as Veeru’s body left the Devgan residence for its final journey, all eyes were on Ajay Devgn as everyone was curious to see how the Singham star is holding up. Ajay was very close to his father and despite his grave loss, Ajay was strong and didn’t let his emotions out in public. After Veeru’s body left the place, Kajol couldn't control her emotions and broke down as we saw her sobbing. Abhishek Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were seen consoling her as there was no stopping her.

On Tuesday, people including the likes of John Abraham, Rakesh Roshan, Karan Johar and others continued to visit Ajay Devgn’s residence to offer their prayers and condolences to the family.