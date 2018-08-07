home/ entertainment
Ajay Devgn in Indian 2? Kamal Haasan gives his two cents

First published: August 07, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Updated: August 07, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has been busy with the promotions of his film Vishwaroopam 2, which releases worldwide on August, 10. The actor, it seems is tired of the aggressive promotions of the film, saying that it feels like work, while Vishwaroopam’s film-making process was a holiday.

However, Kamal will be moving on to the shoot of the Indian sequel, once he wraps up Bigg Boss that he is currently hosting.

During one of his recent interviews to a popular YouTube channel, Kamal Haasan was asked about Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s casting in the film, to which he replied by saying “That is what I’ve been told. It’s the director’s call.” If this does happen, it will be a casting coup.

Tipped to be a political thriller shot across the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages, Indian 2 is the brainchild of Shankar which has taken shape through various writers namely Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Sivakumar. Shankar is expected to begin working on the film soon, with Kamal expected to join him later on. The shoot of the film will kick off in Hyderabad.

