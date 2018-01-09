Ajay Devgn is bringing back Dhamaal with new faces

The year 2017 saw comedy grossing at the box office with films like Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again. In 2018 too, it seems like Bollywood will continue its streak. Ajay Devgn has announced the release date of Total Dhamaal, the third installment to the successful franchise, Dhamaal. The movie backed by Fox Studios is slated for a Dec 7 release.

PRESENTING…more laughter & more madness...💥#TotalDhamaal is our latest collaboration with Ajay Devgn FFilms to give you your next dose of rib-tickling comedy. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9 this laugh riot is set to release on December 7! @ajaydevgn @AbTotalDhamaal @adf_productions — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) January 8, 2018

Aside Fox Studios, the movie is also being co-produced by Ajay Devgn, along with Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria. Familiar names associated with Dhamaal like Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey are going to make a comeback in their funny avatars while another poignant character, Sanjay Dutt is going to give this installment a miss. New faces seen in Double Dhamaal like Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat are also going to stay away.

Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal! https://t.co/LynRzclFw0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 8, 2018

Their absence will be made up by the presence of new faces like Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. They are all set to bring more flavour to the franchise. The last time these two actors came together along with Devgn, was for Rajkumar Santoshi's iconic 2001 movie Lajja.

The DNA quoted a source, “When Indu (Indra Kumar) gave him a detailed narration, Ajay who rarely laughs, was actually laughing out loud. He liked what he heard but he had just one pre-condition — the humour should be clean, with no double-entendre. In other words, Total Dhamaal, which is slated to release in December 2018, is being packaged carefully to entertain and not embarrass any of the actors acting in it or those watching it.” Ajay seems to want to keep Total Dhamaal a holistic family comedy.

This year, Fox Studios will also produce Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 that is scheduled to come out on March 30, while the Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on June 9.