Ajay Devgn starrer Singham to see Punjabi remake

Regional movie remakes are common in Bollywood. After they win hearts at the regional box office, they have often been known to spin the same magic at a larger scale. Ajay Devgn starrer Singham was no different either. It earned the star his iconic cop role of Bajirao Singham. Now it has been reported that movie is set to have a Punjabi remake.

The star of the film, Ajay Devgn himself took to social media to share the news. Fans seemed happy about the news as his Punjabi fans looked forward to hearing who will take up his role. While Ajay will be present in the project as a presenter, the lead role went to Punjabi singer actor Parmish Verma. The movie will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and their film production banner, Panorama Studios. It is being co-producers by Munish Sahni of Omjee Group.

Singham itself is a remake of Tamil film Singam and was directed by Rohit Shetty in 2011. The movie went on to collect over Rs 100 crores at the box office.

In another post, the film’s lead Parmish himself shared the news for his fans in Punjabi. The actor wrote, “It is an honour that I am getting to star in the Punjabi remake of Bollywood and south industry's blockbuster hit Singham. I would like to thank Waheguru, my family and all my fans”. The singer is known for his hit song Gaal Ni Kadni and Shada. The remake is expected to be released in 2019 as is mentioned in the poster.