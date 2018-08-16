Ajith to reprise Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the Tamil remake of Pink?

According to the latest reports, Ajith has given his consent to star in H.Vinoth’s next film, which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Billed to be a remake of the Bollywood thriller Pink, it will have Ajith stepping into the shoes of the senior lawyer Deepak Sehgal played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

Seemingly, director Vinoth was apprehensive about doing a remake and had presented an original script to Ajith. But the actor has shown interest to complete the remake first and then move on to the other project. An official confirmation on the same is expected through a statement from the production house very soon.

If things go as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of the year or early 2019.

Ajith is currently shooting for his mass action entertainer Viswasam, which marks his fourth collaboration with director Siva of Vivegam fame. The team has completed two schedules in Hyderabad and will be moving on to Mumbai and Chennai after that. The first look poster of the film is expected to come out by the end of the month. Nayanthara stars opposite Ajith in Viswasam, along with a huge supporting star cast which includes Vivek, Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah and others.