Akshara Haasan to make her digital debut with a thriller

The world of web series is fast becoming an attractive platform for actors and actresses in India. While a few stars like Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, Richa Chadha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have already stepped in to the game, now it seems like newbies too are taking up the challenge. The latest to do it is Kamal Haasan’s youngest daughter Akshara Haasan.

Only three films old, the actress is reported to be making her digital debut with screen adaptation of Sheeja Jose’s book, Goodbye Girl. The action thriller will see Akshara in a never seen avatar. Her role as the lead will see her performing action. She will even train hard for the action sequences under an international trainer.'

The summary of the book reads, “Today I am 18. I have decided to give myself a birthday gift – JUSTICE My enemies are rich, powerful and dangerous. If I want to be alive, I’ll have to kill them before they kill me. I do not care if I die in the process. At least I will die knowing that I am not a victim anymore. I am a survivor. I am going to open a real world, scarier than fiction. Will you walk with me ? Because if it can happen to me, it can happen to you too…”

The series will be produced by Sohail Malkai and Girish Johar and is set to be directed by Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No 21 director Aditya Datt.