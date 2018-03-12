Kesari: Akshay Kumar shares adorable pic

Akshay Kumar created quite a stir with the PadMan promotions, after its release, the star is now free and fast moving on to his next project, Kesari. The history based film shows Kumar in a never seen avatar. Wearing a towering turban, the actor seems to be having quite a bit of fun on the set. The latest picture shared from the set shows him surrounded with small Afghani kids.

Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India. pic.twitter.com/OqFjXg6BpJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 22, 2018

Kumar began filming Kesari soon after PadMan’s release. Now, he is solely focused on the film which is based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The film is being directed by Anurag. This will be Khiladi Kumar’s first collaboration with Karan Johar. The filmmaker too shared the picture and expressed his joy of being associated with the film.

Such an exciting journey this film has been...am so excited and proud to be associated with #kesari https://t.co/8ZdfOYCnbU — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 22, 2018

This is a film of many firsts as Kumar will be paired opposite Parineeti Chopra for the first time. The on-screen chemistry of the two will be one to look out for. "That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in Kesari because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making. I really wanted to work with Akshay sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of Kesari,” Chopra had earlier told IANS.Kesari is expected to release on 2019 Holi.