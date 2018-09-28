Akshay Kumar produced Hima Das biopic hits a road block? Deets Inside

Biopics are the current trend in Bollywood and with Sanju, Raazi and Soorma going on to become box office hits, it looks like the audience is loving the genre. If there is one actor who has been dominating the genre with his films, it has to be Akshay Kumar. The star has been ruling the box office with this films that are loosely based on real-life people, from Rustom and Padman to Gold and the upcoming Kesari. Now, after dominating the space with his acting, Mr Khiladi Kumar is all set produce a biopic. But that seems to have hit a major road block.

Akshay recently announced that he is all set to produce a biopic on Indian athlete Hima Das who made the country proud by becoming the youngest Indian athlete to win gold medal at World U-20 Championships 2018. But looks like the actor and his team has been facing issue with the casting process.

View this post on Instagram Mon jai A post shared by hima das (@hima_mon_jai) on Sep 22, 2018 at 5:04am PDT

If sources are to be believed, Akshay's team has already started work on the story and are looking for a suitable actor to play Hima Das in reel life. But looks like the efforts aren’t going as planned as the team haven't been able to lock down on the actor. Sources say, Akshay is keen on having an Assamese actress for the project but is struggling to find one so he might go ahead with a known actress in the industry.

Well it will be interesting to see who the makers lock down to play young Hima Das for the film.

Stay tuned to in.com for more such scoops