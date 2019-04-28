Akshay Kumar shares a 'tie' with Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr

Divya Ramnani April 28 2019, 2.15 pm April 28 2019, 2.15 pm

The Avengers: Endgame fever has a tight grip over the entire world. The Marvel outing, which marks the culmination of its gigantic superhero universe, has not only opened to some phenomenal reviews but it has also managed to shatter various records at the box office. In fact, our celebs, too, are no far behind in showing their craze towards the film and it also includes Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi actor recently watched the MCU outing with his family and had the most creative way to express his excitement!

The Rustom actor took to his social media and shared a collage of him with Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man. Interestingly, the 51-year-old actor could be seen wearing a Givenchy tie and a blue shirt, which was similar to that of what Downey Jr was wearing. The only difference being Robert Downey Jr was sporting it with a black suit. In his caption, an elated Akshay Kumar teased fans with a really difficult question, – Who wore it better? Akshay also reviews Avengers: Endgame by writing, “Ps – End Game is out of this world.” We believe you, Akki!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s post here:

With Akshay Kumar quizzing fans, comparisons were bound to be made. According to the comments under the Bollywood actor’s post, while some were on Akshay’s side, many stated that Robert Downey Jr was the winner. One user wrote, “No offence but RDJ comes first.” Another fan gave a creative reply, “PadMan > Iron Man” LOL! We don’t know about the winner but we can surely say that it was a treat to watch these two legends in a single frame, though they weren’t together.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari and he is now gearing up for multiple projects. The list includes Good News, Sooryavanshi and the Hindi remake of Kanchana 3.