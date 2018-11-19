Akshay Kumar to replace Ajay Devgn in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2?

In one of the most exciting updates to hit the marquee this week, it looks like Akshay Kumar will get on board Kamal Haasan's upcoming biggie Indian 2, which is to be directed by Shankar. Akshay will be taking up the role which was initially supposed to be played by Ajay Devgn. This choice has come in from the makers after they felt that Akshay's ever-rising popularity in the Hindi market would help them take the film across borders easily. In addition to that, the star's rapport with Shankar after working with him in 2.0, would definitely help them get things done soon.

Indian 2 will go on floors by the end of December. Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy with his political and public meetings for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam, will join the sets of the film in the first schedule itself. The team will be shooting the film in Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Taiwan.

Art director Muthuraj recently started working on the sets of the film, which would be put to use in the first schedule. While it has been decided that Ravi Varman will take care of the cinematography, sources say that Anirudh will be composing the music for this biggie. Kajal is the first name in talks to play the heroine.