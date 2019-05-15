Aladdin song Sab Sahi Hai Bro: Badshah lends his voice to an average track on friendship

Rushabh Dhruv May 15 2019, 12.13 am May 15 2019, 12.13 am

We are not new to the story of Aladdin. There have been movies, TV shows and cartoons on the middle-eastern lad and his girl Jasmine. And how can we forget the big blue Genie. Disney is already working overtime to release its own edition of the fantasy-adventure film. Recently, a few days ago, the makers had released a cover featuring Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward titled as A Whole New World and it was insanely FAB! Now, Disney has roped in Badshah for a special track for the Hindi dubbed version of the film and the song just dropped online.

Titled as Sab Sahi Hai Bro, the song serves nothing new and its the same boring version of Badshah humming amid fancy ladies. While the tune of the song is okay, the lyrics of the song are nothing wow. In a nutshell, this new track is the same old Badshah, packed and served on a new platter. But then, as they say, every coin has two sides, and as the singer of the song happens to be Badshah, the 'hook line' of the number will surely be on your mind for quite a long time.

Have a look at the song featuring Badshah below:

Badshah, on creating the promotional song for Aladdin, said, "Aladdin evokes a lot of fond memories for me when I was growing up, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to not only relive my childhood but also be part of such a big-ticket global adventure. The music video will release soon and I hope my fans embrace and enjoy this new offering from me."

Helmed by Guy Ritchie, the movie stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. The makers of the film have dropped the teaser and it is simply spectacular. Aladdin will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.