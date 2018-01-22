Alauddin Khilji is more of a monster than a ruler clarifies Ranveer Singh on social media

Ever since the Padmaavat trailer got released, more than Deepika Padukone’s royal portrayal of Queen Padmavati, it was Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji that made us go wow. While critics have been skeptical of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s barbaric look for the Turk ruler, Ranveer Singh put all doubts to rest by finally saying what his character is, a monster more than an ambitious ruler.

As the film nears its release date, promotions for the film have been limited. With the surrounding controversies and the resistance against the film’s release from right-wing forces, the creators are keeping things low. But this is not stopping its leads Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor from being excited about their eventual release. Ranveer made a push for the ticket sales on Twitter and Instagram as did his co-stars Deepika and Shahid. The stars seem to take the silent route for publicity by pushing their posters and looks from the film only on social media.

#Padmaavat, in theatres on the 25th of January. Now also in 3D, IMAX 3D, Tamil & Telugu. Bookings open! Get your tickets NOW! #4DaysToPadmaavathttps://t.co/JVP1ls01j1https://t.co/64hbzRaiOK pic.twitter.com/oDlhz2aXzy — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 21, 2018

While it is nice to see Ranveer perked up for what is being claimed to be his best performance so far, Bhansali’s look for Khilji still makes us question, if barbaric was the best option for portrayal of this highly successful ruler. A Doordarshan tele-series on the life of Padmavati showed Khilji as a strategic ruler rather than a barbaric despite his reputation as a ruthless King. Bhansali’s portrayal of the character has time and again been compared to Khal Droggo from Game of Thrones as several shots from the trailer hints at it.

The Karni Sena may have raised its voice against an alleged dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati but the question remains, will anyone raise their voice against this eye-ball grabbing imposed depiction of Alauddin Khilji.