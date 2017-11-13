Alcohol plus stupidity is a deadly punch!

Consumption of alcohol is injurious to health. You have seen this statutory warning before movies. But not all drunkards die natural death. Here are few famous men, who despite being drunkards, did not die from alcohol. Then how did they die? These poor fellows mixed alcohol with stupidity and voila, deadly punch it was!

There are several theories on the mysterious death of Alexander the Great at the prime age of 33. According to an article published in News18, one such historical account tells us that once Alexander entered into a drinking contest with his rival. The first round went well and our hero confidently downed 12 pints. But soon his rival gulped one more. Alexander geared himself up and ordered the next batch of 12 pints. Eventually, he lost the match, as well as his life.

Attila the Hun, the fierce barbarian leader met his worst fate on his wedding night. After the drinking sessions were over, he stepped out of his tent to take a leak. Unfortunately, he tripped while peeing, fell over and broke his nose. Too drunk to realize the consequences, he got back to his bed and passed out. As a result, he died suffocating on his own blood.

Tycho Braho, the 16th century Danish astronomer, who’s pioneering work led to Newton’s discovery of gravity. Ironically, the reason behind his death was the idea of not taking a leak. While attending a wine feast, he drank generously. Soon he could feel the pressure building up in his bladder. However, back in those days, it was considered a breach of etiquette to leave a host’s table to pee! Alas! Tycho’s bladder didn’t share his sense of decorum. It burst finally and the poor man died a painful death after 11 days.

In closing, we would like to remind you a famous quote by none other than Big B. "Daaru peene se liver kharab hota hai. Bahut boori cheez hai!”