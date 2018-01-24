Ali Fazal and Anupam Kher starred films only Indian touch at the Oscars18

In 2018, India will be continuing its dry stint at the Oscars but that does not mean Indian names will not be surfacing at the prestigious award. While the national entry Newton was snubbed early in the competition, other actors are keeping the country’s film industry alive. As the nominations got announced on Wednesday, it came with possibilities of big wins for Ali Faizal and Anupam Kher starred films.

Ali Faizal starring in Victoria and Abdul has been nominated in two categories, Best Costume Design and Make-up and Hairstyling. Its colonial set-up could very well win in the two categories as it had already been nominated at the best actress category at the Golden Globes. The film which explores the relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian Muslim servant has won several accolades.

The other name in the run up to the Oscars is The Big Sick which stars veteran actor Anupam Kher. The movie has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay. It follows the love life of an inter-racial couple and the cultural differences they have to deal with. It also stars Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano and Adeel Akhtar. Kher couldn’t stop showing his happiness on being associated with the film as he shared a tweet.

Congratulations @emilyvgordon and @kumailn for the #OscarNominations for Best Original Screenplay for @TheBigSickMovie. So proud to be part of this gem of a film. Jai Ho.:) pic.twitter.com/FzpvZvTBE9 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 23, 2018

While Indians may have been missing from the nomination list, the list itself was presented in Los Angeles live by Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish with desi girl Priyanka Chopra being present in the pre-taped part of the announcement.