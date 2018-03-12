Ali Fazal gives the Oscar red carpet a miss but cheers on from his room

Oscars is the golden ticket every actor and actress prays for, even a nomination or a walk down the red carpet makes up the ultimate dream. One Indian actor got as close as possible to living the dream this year but was somehow left out when it came to the final showdown on Monday. Ali Fazal’s big Hollywood debut did not just stop at being cast opposite Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul but he later even won a nomination for the film. However, he was holed up in a room, made to watch it LIVE on television.
And the oscar goes to .... well ok not us. But so happy to have made it one step closer to the dream.. right there with the biggies.. at the oscars.. happy for the winners. And all the nominees in this category and all others.
We can only wonder what may be the reason behind the actor giving his tux a miss for The Academy’s as he was already present in Los Angeles where the ceremony takes place in Dolby Theatre. Fazal’s movie had been nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling but missed the award to Darkest Hour. While the movie received no nomination in the cardinal categories, Fazal seems to not mind as he happily applied red lipstick on his face and cheered on. It is after all not an everyday affair to see your film get splashed around during the award season. Victoria and Abdul had also been nominated in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy for Golden Globes.
Honoured to have been called on as a special guest at the Academy @theacademy presentation for Hair n make up nominees. Was so impressed to see the respect every department gets . Frames are analysed and presented meticulously before the members and the audience to showcase the brilliance behind the camera and on it. #Proud #indian
The actor had earlier rubbished claims of walking down the red carpet with girlfriend Richa Chadha but was present for a pre-Oscar party presentation. Had Fazal been present at the red carpet then he would have added voice to the Oscar not being ‘too white’ this year.
Ok i swear i didnt plan this photo... hahahahahahahahah... but Jack Dawson aka Leo seems to have photobombed this selfie.. spot if you can.. but besides the little crowd, it was an honour to be present at the WME Party last night.. with greats in the room.. congratulated Mr Adrian brody on his wonderful performance in PeakyBlinders, Stared back at Drake because , arey woh richa ko taak raha thha.. toh maine bhi ghoora. And i guess the reason i was so phaila hua was because it was home territory - my agency throwing the pre oscar party last night. I think all the hip hop crowd was there fo sure. Wait, pharrel was missing .. he got to play holi elsewhere. 😜😜😜😜