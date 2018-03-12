Ali Fazal gives the Oscar red carpet a miss but cheers on from his room

Oscars is the golden ticket every actor and actress prays for, even a nomination or a walk down the red carpet makes up the ultimate dream. One Indian actor got as close as possible to living the dream this year but was somehow left out when it came to the final showdown on Monday. Ali Fazal’s big Hollywood debut did not just stop at being cast opposite Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul but he later even won a nomination for the film. However, he was holed up in a room, made to watch it LIVE on television.

We can only wonder what may be the reason behind the actor giving his tux a miss for The Academy’s as he was already present in Los Angeles where the ceremony takes place in Dolby Theatre. Fazal’s movie had been nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling but missed the award to Darkest Hour. While the movie received no nomination in the cardinal categories, Fazal seems to not mind as he happily applied red lipstick on his face and cheered on. It is after all not an everyday affair to see your film get splashed around during the award season. Victoria and Abdul had also been nominated in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy for Golden Globes.

The actor had earlier rubbished claims of walking down the red carpet with girlfriend Richa Chadha but was present for a pre-Oscar party presentation. Had Fazal been present at the red carpet then he would have added voice to the Oscar not being ‘too white’ this year.