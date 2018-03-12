Alia and Ayan Mukerji have their fan moment in Bulgaria snow during Brahmastra shoot

Alia and Ayan Mukerji have their fan moment in Bulgaria snow

Everyone loves to live out their fan moment. Even our Bollywood stars replicate iconic poses in real life like the rest of us. The most recent star to do so is none other than Dear Zindagi actress Alia Bhatt herself. Alia, along with director Ayan Mukherji, were seen creating snow angels during the shoot of their upcoming film Brahmastra.

The actor-director duo shared a fun moment in Sofia, Bulgaria where they are currently shooting for the fantasy based trilogy film. Alia and Ayan looked every bit Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey without the crazy blue wig from the drama sci-fi film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Missing from the picture however was Alia’s co-actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview recently Ranbir spoke of the film, "Well, it’s not really a superhero film because the word ‘superhero’ comes with a preconceived notion about it. The film is, as Ayan puts it, ‘a magical romantic fairy tale set in contemporary times.’ It’s got a great cast too with Alia Bhatt and Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) in the film. Other superb actors are also being cast in it. It’s a film that has been written in a trilogy format so there will be three parts, which Ayan will make over a period of eight years. It’s also very exciting, and risky at the same time because it’s something that has never been tried before."

The movie will hit the theaters in August 15, 2019 has already garnered much interest as the stars keep fans engaged through their social media accounts.