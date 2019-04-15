Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal the secret to their chemistry; the bond they share

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 7.47 pm April 15 2019, 7.47 pm

With the release of the much-awaited movie, Kalank, just around the corner (17th April), Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan got candid in an interview with PTI. The actors made their debut in 2012 with Student of the Year and have worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania since. According to them, the bond and comfort they share in real life is the key to their crackling chemistry on screen. Owing to their amazing performances, all three films became box office hits.

The actors have been busy promoting their upcoming multi-starrer movie, Kalank. In an interview with PTI, the Sui Dhaaga actor stated, "It is just that I connect with her, which evokes a reaction, and I guess this is what translates on-screen. When we are performing, even if it is the smallest thing she does, I notice that and there is a reaction to it. Half of acting is listening and mostly we don't do that as actors. But with her, I am definitely listening and understanding what she is trying to do."

According to Alia, the actors cannot take much credit when it comes to reinventing their pairing on screen. She added, “Honestly, it is in the writing and the director's vision that comes to us and we just execute it. We execute it with a lot of passion and zest because both of us want to bring something new and give a different face to each other."

The Raazi actor revealed that every time she wraps up any film with Dhawan, she gets separation anxiety. "Every time we work together I have this separation anxiety that now maybe we won't get a chance to collaborate. And then we are working together in the next two weeks." She further added that despite this, she is happy that filmmakers and audiences love their pairing while giving them more chances to work together.

Dharma Productions’ Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman is a love story set in the pre-Independence era. It is all set to release this Wednesday. It also stars actors Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. We are excited to see if this jodi retains its charm on the silver screen.