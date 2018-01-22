Alia Bhatt finally gets to play a bridesmaid at BFFs wedding

Always the bride, never the bridesmaid on screen, Alia Bhatt is now turning it around. At her best friend’s wedding, the star finally got to kick back and enjoy from the side lines. The wedding taking place in Jodhpur saw her flitter through the pre-wedding ceremony in pretty clothes. She gave us major fashion goals on how to ace the best friend’s wedding look. As images surfaced on the social media, we could not help but fall for the star as she danced at her best friend and bride-to-be Kripa Mehta’s sangeet ceremony.

The star danced to Hawa Hawa from Mubakaran on stage along with other close friends. She put her Bollywood moves to work as she twirled in her heavy lehenga. Later, Bhatt was seen getting teary eyed as Kripa Mehta took to the stage to perform her solo piece.

The mehendi ceremony which took place on Sunday, 21st January saw Bhatt gracing a yellow anarkali designed by friend and designer Manish Malhotra. Like any other girl at her friend’s wedding, she made sure the wedding photographer clicked them together. The latest inclusion on bridal pictures, the ‘kala chasma’ or sunglass also made abundant appearances in the group pictures and selfies.

For the evening ceremony, Alia donned a heavy embroidered golden lehenga with a cape. Alia seems to give her best friend’s wedding utmost priority as she has taken time off her busy schedule to make time for her bestie. She even flew to Bali to join the bachelorette party where it was all fun and fashion.

Forever💞 A post shared by Kripa🌸✨ (@kripamehta93) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

While Bhatt is dressing up for the occasion alright, she is making sure her glamour does not overshadow her best friend’s D-day.