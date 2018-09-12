Alia Bhatt is now Ranbir Kapoor's sunshine muse

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his last release Sanju which was a box office hit. The actor received rave reviews for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial that minted 300 crores at the box office. Looks like the actor is back in the business after few duds in past and the young Kapoor can have an alternate career in photography as well. Confused?

Recently Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of her. She looked stunning in the picture but what caught our attention was the photo credit in it and it was none other than our very own Jagga Jasoos Ranbir Kapoor.

This is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has turned photographer for his girlfriend and Brahmastra co-star. Alia has shared quite a few pictures that Ranbir has clicked her gracefully. Here, have a look at some of the RK clicked pics of our very own Alia.

View this post on Instagram the view and her too.. 📸photo credit - RK A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 25, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

After acting and football, Ranbir Kapoor has mastered himself with photography as well and the pictures above are proof.

Talking about Ranbir and Alia, the two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan. The off screen chemistry of the two looks good and we are expecting the same on the silver screen as well.