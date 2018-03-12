Alia Bhatt keeps warm in a pricey but trendy military jacket

Bollywood loves fashion and is never wary of shelling out money to own the most fashionable clothes luxury brands have to offer. Be it dramatic clothes like that of Ranveer Kapoor or fancy gowns of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or regular wear of Kareena Kapoor, the industry likes to wear it branded no matter where they go and who they meet. For fashion icon Alia Bhatt, branded is the way to go no matter the weather.

The actress currently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria in heavy snow and cold weather, was seen wearing a green military overcoat in several of her Instagram posts. While she looked snug in her jacket doing and experiencing fun things during the shoot, we dug deeper into what she was wearing. The green jacket worn by her can be bought from Canada Goose, an extreme outdoor wear garment manufacturing brand. It specializes in luxury clothing as well as extreme climate wear. Now you may understand why Alia looks so comfy in her jacket. The price tag for the jacket comes at a pocket pinch of Rs 60,000 and is available in several colours but military green seems to be Alia’s favourite pick. She has earlier shown a leaning towards the colour with several other jackets too.

While Alia seems to have a preference for fancier brands, her director friend Ayan Mukerji on the other hand went for the common man’s brand, The North Face. The director opted for a more humble jacket which comes with the price tag of Rs 20,000.

Alia’s preference for everything nice has been evident in the past but it sure does not come cheap.