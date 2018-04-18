Alia Bhatt on Kathua and Unnao rapes: I don't think only people in Bollywood are upset

Bollywood is no longer afraid to comment on ongoing occurrences in the country. The younger generation in particular does not shy away from making statements on pressing issues in the country especially when it calls for being highlighted by stars. Alia Bhatt joins this league of stars. During the song launch of her upcoming film Raazi, the star commented on the recent rapes in Kathua and Unnao that have shaken the country and has brought out wide scale protests. Some of them being attended and voiced by Bollywood celebrities themselves.

"I don't think only people in Bollywood are upset, I think all over the country people are upset, on a humanitarian level there is anger. It is a disgraceful, shameful and terrible thing that's happened. As a girl, as a woman, as a human being and as a part of the country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened,” the young actress said during the song launch. Her comment comes after her former co-star Varun Dhawan had also called for action from authorities during his October success interview.

The actress later added during the launch, “There was a time when I was reading a lot about it but in the last two days, I have stopped because I thought if I keep reading about it, it's going to make me more and more upset and angry and really hurt. I just hope, from my heart, that justice is served. As a country, we should go out there and condemn it because this cannot be happening to us constantly.”

Raazi will see Alia play a spy from India who marries a Pakistani army officer. The movie will hit theatres on May 11.