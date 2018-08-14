Alia Bhatt plays it cool on her equation with Katrina Kaif and working with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is probably in the best phase of her life as she is riding high on the success of her last few releases like Raazi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi and others. And she is already a part of big movies like Gully Boy, Kalank and the recently announced Takht. The actress is evidently doing well professionally and same is the case, personally, courtesy Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia is dating her Brahmastra co-star and the two are going really strong together. Their families too have approved this relationship. While Alia was clicked leaving a hotel post-dinner with Ranbir’s mom and niece, Ranbir too was captured having late night dinner with Mahesh Bhatt at her residence. Ranbir of course has admitted to the relationship in an interview with GQ earlier this year, but Alia has kept mum when it comes to that.

But at a recent event in Mumbai, the actress finally came face to face with media and was asked questions about the relationship. This is what Alia had to say:

Ever since news of Ranbir and Alia dating each other started doing rounds, there were numerous reports that all’s not well between BFFs - Alia and Katrina Kaif, for obvious reasons. It was being said that Katrina was miffed with Alia for getting into the relationship with her ex-boyfriend and now the two are not on talking terms anymore. But Alia quashed all the rumours as she said that the two are still good friends.

Well that should put an end to all the rumours then.