Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the Brahmastra couple's wedding

Abhishek Singh May 09 2019, 9.31 pm May 09 2019, 9.31 pm

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor currently are the hottest couple of B-town. The two have been going steady in their relationship for almost a year now. Their late night dinner outings have now become a common sight for the paparazzi. The end of 2018 saw Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas getting married and going by the current developments, looks like Ranbir and Alia are ready to take their relationship to another level. The two triggered marriage news after pictures of them in Europe made it to the internet. However, Soni Razdan has clearly denied their wedding news.

While attending Sonam Kapoor's wedding in May 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their first public appearance together. Later, in an interview to a magazine, the Kapoor lad confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt and, since then, reports of their wedding started doing the rounds. Amidst their busy European holiday, many reports stated two are all set to tie the knot at Lake Como just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. When Soni was asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, the 62-year old actor denied the news. “It is a totally baseless rumour!” she said.

Earlier in an interview, when Razdan was asked about Alia’s wedding, Soni had denied it. “Look, it is sweet of all their fans to ask everything about them. I am Alia’s mother. I really do not want to talk about my daughter’s personal life. I want her to be happy. And she has my love and blessing on everything she does, beyond that I want her to live her life the way she wants to. s a mother, I do not give her any gyaan because my Alia is very sensible as an individual,” she added.

Looks like we will have to wait for the official announcement from the Bhatts and Kapoors.