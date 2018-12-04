Alia Bhatt to spend Christmas with the Kapoors in New York?

With Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas already ditching their single status, we are eagerly waiting for the hottest couple of B-town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to tie the knot soon. The couple who fell in love while shooting for their film Brahmastra have spilled the beans on their relationship several times and their bond seems to be rock solid for now. And if recent reports are anything to go by, Alia will celebrate Christmas with the Kapoors in New York.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt who paid a visit to an ailing Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York couple of months back, is all set to join them to ring in the festival together. Of course, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor will be there too. The actor who is currently busy juggling between the shooting of her two films, Brahmastra and Kalank, will take a break and spend some quality time with the Kapoors away from the city.

It was around this time of the year in 2017 that the two started the prep work of their first film together and fell in love. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions. Their families also seem to be happy with this pairing.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the family has maintained silence on the exact nature of the illness and the treatment amidst the rumours. Rishi has been undergoing some treatment since September and has been in New York all this while. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor are giving him company.

Well we hope things fall in place and Alia gets to execute her plans with the Kapoors.