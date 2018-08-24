Alia flashes her love life, Bhatt dad is mum

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are painting the town red with their new found love. The Brahmastra couple surprised and shocked many as they opened up about their relationship. Since then, social media is abuzz with the rumours of their marriage, specially after actress Priyanka Chopra got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas.

Reportedly, the two fell in love while working together for director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While Ranbir was single since he had parted ways with his girlfriend Katrina Kaif last year, there was trouble in paradise of Alia and Sidharth who were going strong earlier. Eventually, Sid and Alia parted ways and Alia began a new journey with Ranbir.

At a recent event we got an opportunity to interact with Alia’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who played safe when was quizzed about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship status and this is what he had to say, “I have never spoken about my children’s private life. They are adults and I would never demean them by talking about what’s their. It’s their right, if they choose to talk about it or not choose to talk about it or choose to be silent, it’s their affair. It’s their life”.

While Mahesh Bhatt chose to play safe and avoided talking about his daughter’s relationship status. Alia, on the other hand, has been quite vocal about it.

Well this is mother of all confusions and we guess only Alia can give us proper details.