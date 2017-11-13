Alibaba founder Jack Ma releases his first film trailer starring Jet Li

Alibaba executive chairman and founder, Jack Ma unveiled the trailer of his debut film at his company’s annual sales event on. The film titled Gong Shou Dao, is based on the Chinese martial art form Tai Chi, which practiced for its defense training as well as its health benefits. Jack Ma, a known practitioner of Tai Chi, will be playing the role of a Tai Chi master.

The trailer was unveiled with Ma dressing up in a traditional Tai Chi costume, along with Australian Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. Gong Shou Dao has been produced by renowned Chinese film actor and martial artist Jet Li and is directed by Chinese actor Wen Zhang. Li will also be starring in the film.

According to Firstpost, after quitting his job as a teacher in Hangzhou, Ma took up Tai Chi and practiced the art form for nearly 30 years. The short film, lasting twenty minutes is in Mandarin and has been subtitled in English for viewers outside China.

The makers of Gong Shou Dao plan to share the Chinese culture with the rest of the world. They also hope to pay tribute to a form of art that has been in practice in China for over 5,000 years.

According to Global Times, despite the massive star power, the film received a lukewarm welcome after it debuted in a limited run in Chinese theatres on Saturday. After hitting streaming site Youku on Sunday, it earned more than 34 million views.​