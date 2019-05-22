  2. Entertainment
All India Bakchod shuts down as a consequence of the #MeTooMovement

Entertainment

All India Bakchod shuts down as a consequence of the #MeToo Movement

All India Bakchod is officially dead.

back
AIBAIB deadAIB shut downAll IndiaBakchodEntertainmentGursimran khambaMeTooMeToomovementTanmay BhatUtsav Chakraborty

within