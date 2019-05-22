All India Bakchod shuts down as a consequence of the #MeToo Movement

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 7.49 pm May 22 2019, 7.49 pm

It was last year that the #MeToo movement gained its momentum in India, thanks to Tanushree Dutta, who opened up on her horrifying experience involving Nana Patekar. One after the other, a lot of women came out to share their stories and shame their offenders. Among the many celebrities who got exposed, comedy body All India Bakchod’s co-founder, Gursimran Khamba, too, was accused of sexual harassment. Tanmay Bhat, on the other hand, came under the scanner for not taking any action against a former AIB member Utsav Chakraborty, who was lashed at for allegedly harassing minors. As a result of the same, both Tanmay and Gursimran stepped out from AIB.

Ever since the incident took place, All India Bakchod has been extremely inactive on their social media accounts and there wasn’t any activity on their YouTube channel either. Now, after almost six months, the team of AIB broke their silence on the same. Taking to their social media accounts, the team has revealed that they are shutting down as of now. They have stated - lack of monetary funds, office staff and space as some of the reasons behind this step. They wrote, “To that end, the AIB YouTube channel is for all intents and purposes dead for the foreseeable future – there will be no new sketches anytime soon. It sucks, but it is what it is.”

Have a look at All India Bakchod’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram An update A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on May 22, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

On Tanmay Bhatt and Gursimran Khamba, they wrote, “We maintain that Tanmay Bhat’s lapse of judgement regarding Utsav Chakraborty was egregious. As a result, even though Tanmay Bhat’s suspension has been lifted, he will no longer hold the position of CEO.”

They added, “With regards to Gursimran Khamba, an External Committee (EC) was appointed to look into the allegations made against him in October. The EC comprised of two experienced senior members – a senior partner at a law firm and a diversity consultant – and its mandate was to conduct a fair investigation into the matter. As required in such cases, the proceedings remain confidential. However, during the course of the investigation, we were informed that Gursimran Khamba had stepped away from the process, citing issues with the procedure. The EC was unable to conclude the investigation on account of his withdrawal. Given these circumstances, Gursimran Khamba will no longer be involved in operations at AIB, and will be working independently of us.”