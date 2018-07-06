All is well between Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, and the former’s tweet is a proof

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved television couples. The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and it was in 2016 when both the actors tied the knot. But, then few days ago, there reports that all is not well between the two. It was said that there’s a rife between Divyanka and Vivek.

But, fans of both the actors don’t need to worry as the reports have turned out to be untrue. Divyanka’s recent tweet is proof that all is well between her and her hubby.

Vivek’s new show Qayamat Ki Raat has started on a good note with remarkable TRP, and this has made Divyanka proud. She took to Twitter to congratulate her hubby and the shows team.

So there you go. Vivek and Divyanka are very much in love and we are sure they will be for the rest of their lives.

Talking about Divyanka, the actress recently made heads turn with her appearance on a magazine cover. She looked no less than a diva. Her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the top rated shows on television. Not just in India, even intentionally, the show has been getting a very good response.