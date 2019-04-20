Allu Arjun feels Jersey is by far Nani's career best

Lmk April 20 2019, 7.10 pm April 20 2019, 7.10 pm

The new Nani starrer Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, has opened with unanimously fantastic reviews from the audience, media and also members of the Telugu cinema fraternity. After Jr. NTR’s tweet generous tweet praising the film, Allu Arjun also had great words to say about the film. Looks like the film has left a lasting impact and it can be sensed in the words that they’ve used in their posts. Allu Arjun calls Jersey a ‘must watch’ flick and Nani’s career best.

Just watched JERSEY. Brilliant heart touching film. I loved every aspect of it. Congratulations to the entire team. @NameisNani you rocked the show , your best film & best best performance by far. All artists & technicians did a splendid job. @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 19, 2019

nailed it . Last and most imp. the captain Gowtham Tinnanuri . Splendid work . Steady & Bold . Such a sweet film. Movie lovers ...its a Must watch. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 19, 2019

In general, Nani is overwhelmed with all the accolades that are coming his way for Jersey and his performance in it. The actor has made giant strides with this film; heroine Shraddha Srinath is also getting her share of positive press for her performance. The Jersey team had a little celebration yesterday night after the fantastic opening day reports.

This is overwhelming .. Team #Jersey is filled with pride and gratitude.. the love and support you all have given will always be cherished .. humbled 🙏🏼 Babu moshai... zindagi badi honi chahiye.. lambi nahiii :)) Mee Arjun (Nani) — Nani (@NameisNani) April 19, 2019

Jersey has taken a good opening in the Telugu states with an opening day share of about 4.25 CR. The weekend is bound to be steady and see a positive trend. The film has grossed more than 370 K $ in the USA and is looking at a huge weekend there. The performance in Bangalore city is also good while in Chennai, the film is playing with limited shows due to the domination of Tamil films like Kanchana 3. In the Telugu states too, Jersey is facing stiff competition from the Telugu dubbed version of Kanchana 3 which has taken a rousing opening all over. The box office is buzzing all over the South thanks to both these films.