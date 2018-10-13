Alok Nath slaps defamation case on Vinta Nanda

Tanushree Dutta surely ignited the torch of the #MeToo movement in India, as after sharing her horrifying incident of being sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008, many received the courage. Numerous faces have been exposed so far including saanskari star Alok Nath who has been accused by Tara producer and writer Vinta Nanda of sexual misconduct 19 years back.

Now, as per a latest update, an application has been filed in Mumbai court by actor Alok Nath's wife asking police to investigate the allegations of rape levied against him by Vinta Nanda. In her complaint, Ashu Nath has requested the court to order police to investigate the allegations against him.

"We have requested the court to order police to investigate the allegations. The allegations are meant to tarnish our client's image. We do not want money. We are seeking only a monetary compensation of one rupee," Alok Nath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi told NDTV.

This news comes in almost a week after Vinta Nanda narrated her incident on Facebook in the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement. In her post, Nanda accused that Alok Nath raped her at her own residence. Later, bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also charged allegations on the actor of sexual misconduct and shared their ordeals on social media too.

For more updates, stay tuned to in.com.