‘Amazon Obhijaan’ becomes the first Bengali film to release in Chandigarh

Undoubtedly, Bengali community is on cloud nine these days. Thanks to the much hyped Bengali movie ‘Amazon Obhijaan’, for the first time ever a Bengali film has released in Chandigarh. The film enjoyed a special three-day (December 23-25) run at a multiplex in UT and this is the first time a Bengali film has commercially released at a theatre in Punjab. The film had English subtitles for the non-Bengali speaking audience. Besides Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films have been playing at the multiplexes in Chandigarh for some time now.

A spokesperson of the production house told Times of India that they were receiving a lot of request from the movie lovers of Chandigarh on their official social media page to screen the film in Chandigarh. Besides, their survey revealed that Chandigarh has a sizeable Bengali population. Though the production house is not too pleased with the box office figures from the region of Punjab, they promise to release Bengali films in UT in the future if the audience responds to the content.

Directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, the film stars Bengal’s current heartthrob Dev. The Bengali actor plays the titular role in the film that has been shot in Amazon rainforest, probably for the first time ever. In a recent interview to Times of India, the actor said, "Bengali films have released in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gurgaon and other parts of the country. We wanted to reach out to the Bengali population in Chandigarh too. I am waiting to hear their response after watching the film."

Amazon Obhijaan is a sequel to the 2013 Bengali release Chander Pahar. The makers are releasing the movie in six dubbed versions which includes Hindi. The Hindi dubbed version is set to hit the silver screen in January 2018.