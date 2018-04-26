The 102 Not Out trailer gave us a glimpse of the father-son chemistry shared between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Their film has become much talked about due to its quirky story line. With a week still left to go for the release of the film, fans of the stars got a glimpse of the fun to expect through a short video shared by the two. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's attempt at pouting will leave you in splits Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's attempt at pouting will leave you in splits

Kapoor and Bachchan are seen in the video outside their 75 and 102-year-old on screen characters. Instead they are behaving like their original old selves trying to take a selfie. But it is not your regular smiley selfie, for the stars have already mastered that. They are now trying on the current trend of pouting for the selfies. Bachchan seems to be leading the way for Kapoor as at one point he even says that this is how youngsters click themselves. His explanation comes after Kapoor says he is posing like a fish. The hilarious yet adorable video is sure to give fans a laughter riot. Bachchan when tweeting the video even tagged director Karan Johar and asked if he is doing it right. To which Johar admired their efforts.

102 Not Out directed by Umesh Shukla will hit theatres on May 4.