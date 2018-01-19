home/ entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan and the curious case of botched Photoshop poster tweets

First published: January 19, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Updated: January 19, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan may have entered Bollywood in 1969 but that does not stop the star from ruling the box office decades later. He continues to rule Bollywood even at 75 years of age. One of the prime factors behind his eternal existence in the industry has been his adaptive-ness long after he stopped playing an angry young man on screen. That era may have gone but he has constantly changed with his roles and his interactions with fans.

As he stepped in to the millennium and the rush of social media presence that came with it a decade later, the star has made sure he be there on each medium. His incessant tweets and Instagram posts stand testament to this. While his efforts in keeping up with new generation fans is laudable, we wonder the purpose of the cringe worthy photoshop posters he regularly shares on Twitter.

If you follow him on the micro-blogging site, chances are, by now, you have mentally blocked out these shoddy works of photoshop the star has been sharing from time immemorial. For example this poster of him that the star used to share the link of the newly released song of actor Maniesh Paul.

On most days, these posters are shared by the star accompanied by motivational quotes starting with a code. Seems like Bachchan has a whole reservoir of these posters which he posts each day with leisure unless disrupted by actual pictures from his life.

While we are not sure what he attempts to do by sharing these posters, we can assume that he may be aiming for some postmodernist photoshop collection. The posters copy paste his famous looks from the bygone era on to images of models wearing modern day clothing. For most part they remain in white backgrounds.

Senior Bachchan’s attempt at showing up on fan feeds daily is commendable but his age and generation gap shows with each botched up poster the star tweets. The question remains, does his loyal fans who have clung on to his aura for over 45 years really need this?

