Amitabh Bachchan and the curious case of botched Photoshop poster tweets

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan may have entered Bollywood in 1969 but that does not stop the star from ruling the box office decades later. He continues to rule Bollywood even at 75 years of age. One of the prime factors behind his eternal existence in the industry has been his adaptive-ness long after he stopped playing an angry young man on screen. That era may have gone but he has constantly changed with his roles and his interactions with fans.

As he stepped in to the millennium and the rush of social media presence that came with it a decade later, the star has made sure he be there on each medium. His incessant tweets and Instagram posts stand testament to this. While his efforts in keeping up with new generation fans is laudable, we wonder the purpose of the cringe worthy photoshop posters he regularly shares on Twitter.

If you follow him on the micro-blogging site, chances are, by now, you have mentally blocked out these shoddy works of photoshop the star has been sharing from time immemorial. For example this poster of him that the star used to share the link of the newly released song of actor Maniesh Paul.

T 2587 - @ManishPaul03 .. Manish Paul .. entertainer, friend, colleague, multi talented .. sings song with another friend of his Lulia .. many wishes for its success ..https://t.co/KgWBu6DmuN .. his film trailer out too ..😀🌷 pic.twitter.com/O40hNBSMOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2018

On most days, these posters are shared by the star accompanied by motivational quotes starting with a code. Seems like Bachchan has a whole reservoir of these posters which he posts each day with leisure unless disrupted by actual pictures from his life.

T 2530 - आप के सामने जो दूसरों की बुराई कर रहा है, आप उससे ये उम्मीद मत रखना, की वह औरों के सामने आपकी तारीफ ही करेगा ।~ Ef Anthony Those that talk ill of others in front of you, cannot be relied upon to talk good about you in front of others 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KmzUPBEZ4f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2018

While we are not sure what he attempts to do by sharing these posters, we can assume that he may be aiming for some postmodernist photoshop collection. The posters copy paste his famous looks from the bygone era on to images of models wearing modern day clothing. For most part they remain in white backgrounds.

T 2529 - Do not mind anything that anyone tells you about anyone else. Judge everyone and everything for yourself. किसी दुसरे के बारे में कोई दूसरा जब कुछ व्यक्त करे , उसे अन्यथा न लेना चाहिए, तवज्जो न कीजिए .. हर इंसान के बारे में कुछ भी तय करना , राय बनाना , स्वयं कीजिये pic.twitter.com/NZ9j2ZUakn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2018

T 2526 - 'PADMA' the operative key word for film release on 26th Jan 2018 : PADMAvat & PADMAn .. !! pic.twitter.com/pY4onjDEic — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 9, 2018

T 2580 - "शिकायतो की पाई पाई जोड़ कर रखी थी मैंने। दुश्मनों ने गले लगा कर सारा हिसाब बिगाड़ दिया।।" ~ sanjay Ef kolkata pic.twitter.com/fUORL8isPO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 3, 2018

Senior Bachchan’s attempt at showing up on fan feeds daily is commendable but his age and generation gap shows with each botched up poster the star tweets. The question remains, does his loyal fans who have clung on to his aura for over 45 years really need this?