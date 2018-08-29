Amitabh Bachchan is a hero in real life too and his charities speak for him

After the fabulous response to his last release 102 Not Out at the box office, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make a comeback to the small screen soon. The veteran actor will be seen hosting the upcoming tenth season of the hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Though Amitabh is known globally for his on screen persona, he is also associated with quite a few social causes.

At the press conference of KBC on Tuesday, the 75-year old actor opened up on the social causes he has associated himself with apart from acting. “There are a lot of it. I was involved in the polio campaign for years. Fortunately, India is now free of polio. I am now promoting the TB and Hepatitis B crusades. I have no shame in saying that I have faced both these diseases. I don’t want to talk about it to gain sympathy but I want people to get themselves tested in time.” he said.

Amitabh went into details and shared how he got the diseases, “When I met with the accident on the Coolie sets, I had to get blood transfusion. More than 200 people gave me blood and sadly one person had Hepatitis B. This happened in 1982. And only in 2006-2007, I got to know that the virus has eaten 75 per cent of my liver. Now I survive with just 25 percent. I had never felt the need of getting myself tested and so it got detected so late.”

Over the years, Amitabh has not only associated himself with social causes, but he is also associated with a lot of charitable organisations like PETA, MIJWAN and a few others. Amitabh also spoke on the recent charity which was close to him.

“While there are a lot of issues that have touched my hearts, the farmers’ suicide shocked me. Several years ago, when I was shooting in Vizag, I got to know that the farmers were taking their lives, not being able to pay off loans of some thousands. It felt terrible. I got a list of around 50 families and paid off their loans. Recently also, through my bank, I got a list of 200 farmers and we have cleared their loans amounting to Rs 1.25 crore.”

Apart from that, the Piku star also contributed to the army men’s family by giving financial aid to their family members. “It really pains me to see so many soldiers are losing their lives. I want to thank the CM’s office that helped us collate a list of 44 families. We have drafted 112 drafts of some crores towards them already.”

Truly, Amitabh Bachchan is the star of the millennium and he does things which others only think of doing.