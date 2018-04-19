Amitabh Bachchan on Unnao and Kathua: I feel disgusted even talking about it

Bollywood’s younger generation has so far been forward enough to comment on pressing issues facing the country. The protests against Kathua and Unnao rapes saw sizeable response from Bollywood with several attending rallies to condemn the incidents and the government’s inaction. When superstar Amitabh Bachchan was asked to comment on the issue, he kept his statement brief.

"Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue). It's terrible to even talk about it," the actor said while promoting his upcoming film 102 Not Out.

While Bachchan did not elaborate, younger stars were not so shy when questioned. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt expressed concern and anger on the issue, “I don't think only people in Bollywood are upset, I think all over the country people are upset, on a humanitarian level there is anger. It is a disgraceful, shameful and terrible thing that's happened. As a girl, as a woman, as a human being and as a part of the country, I feel very bad and hurt that something like this has happened.”

See how Bollywood raised their voice for Unnao and Kathua.

Her response came after her former co-star, Varun Dhawan repeated her sentiments, “We are known as a country in our history to respect women. We always give women that place, but it doesn’t reflect in our society. I don’t understand why, why can’t people understand that?”

While the difference in reaction from the two generation of actors is evident, it is safe to say the film industry and the public in general remains outraged by the incidents.