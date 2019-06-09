Abhishek Singh June 09 2019, 7.22 pm June 09 2019, 7.22 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s longtime secretary and film producer Sheetal Jain breathed his last on Saturday. Jain was 77 and according to reports, he passed away in his sleep. He was associated with the Bachchans for almost four decades and was close to the family. Jain also produced 1998 release bade Miyan Chote Miyan which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead. Bachchan on Sunday took to his blog and paid his respect to his former secretary and called him a simple man.

"He carried the burden of my work for almost 40 years... gentle, diligent, humble and the picture of sincerity and honesty... today I carried him to his last journey. "Sheetal Jain my manager, secretary through thick and thin, passed away this morning after a short but severe battle in hospital... and flashes of his association through these 40 years, as a member of the family swept by," wrote the Thugs Of Hindostan actor on his blog.

The last rites of Sheetal Jain were carried out at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle on Saturday evening. The Bachchans including Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were present along with filmmaker Rohan Sippy and Bunty Walia.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, veteran actor Anupam Kher too took to Twitter and offered his condolences Sheetal Jain's family. Kher stated that he is sad to know about the death of Jain and he knew him because of Bachchan. According to Kher, Jain was a dignified and an extremely polite gentleman.

Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar too mourned Amitabh Bachchan’s former secretary’s death and called him a humble, soft-spoken and gracious person.

