Amitabh Bachchan raps away at 3:30 AM for 102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan has often lent his god-like voice as voiceovers, cameos and even as a singer but lately he has been doing it with a difference. The actor may be getting old according to the calendar but he is making sure that his acts never get old. As he gets ready for the release of his next film, 102 Not Out, he is pulling out yet another surprise bunny from his hat, a rap song.

While it was known for some time that Bachchan might sing for a song for the film, it was not known that he will be rapping for it as well. He seems to be rapping away like a boss in this video shared by him on his Instagram page.

The lyrics too are quirky as ever but they simply get enhanced by Bachchan’s voice. “Teri sab samasya ka no samadhan, tu dukhi hai...teri life ek website ka form, naam hai jiska Chinta.com!” read a part of the lyrics. This however, is not one first time that the veteran actor will be rapping away, he had previously done the same in the song Piddy for R Balki directorial Shamitabh.

The most surprising part of the video aside the rapping is that Bachchan recorded it at 3.30 am showing that he may be 75-year-old but that does not mean he does not work odd hours like any other young actor in the industry.

In 102 Not Out, Bachchan plays a 102-year-old father to a 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor. In the comedy drama, the two will act out an adorable father-son relationship with grey hair. The movie is slated for a May 4 release.