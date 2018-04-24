Amitabh Bachchan shares new look for his next project, can you guess which one?

Amitabh Bachchan may be growing old as per his birth certificate but the star is seriously doing the reverse on screen. His role selection in his current projects suggest a ‘Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ phenomenon for the star. He seems to be increasingly choosing lively roles in his reel life unlike his real life. The latest look shared by Bachchan from one of his film shows just that.

In the image, Bachchan is surrounded by cameras mounted on stands in a circle. They form a prison of sorts around him. In the middle, Senior Bachchan is seen toying with his phone inside the circle in what is suggestive of social media consumerism. The young clothes being worn by the actor holds another set of meaning altogether. His black Puma track pants with neon green highlights shows the actor may be playing yet another young at heart character after 102 Not Out. While it is not known which film’s look the actor has shared, the cryptic caption promises a look from one of his upcoming films.

Bachchan is currently shooting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy drama Brahmastra. He is simultaneously also working for Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan which is based in the backdrop of the British Raj. Both these films are dramas set in different time periods. So this new look of Bachchan has managed to raise a lot of questions for his fans. But bets are riding high on the look being from Brahmastra.