Amitabh Bachchan's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy look is a Sooryavansham upgrade

First look of stars from their upcoming films are important in setting the tone for their project as well as fan expectations. As Amitabh Bachchan travels across the country like a whirlwind, moving from one project to another, we now have privy to his first look from megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. A few snapshots were shared by the star on Twitter and he looks in his element more than ever.

T 2758 - NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

Amitabh looks regal with age in his flowing white beard. The vermilion touch on his forehead along with red shawl reveals that he is possibly going to play a religious character in the film. The look seems like an upgrade from Bachchan’s iconic look as Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh in Sooryavansham albeit with longer grey locks. He seems to have aged in this look as the stoic steely seriousness of the Singh’s character is also carried in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi had earlier shared another look of the star in his website. He wrote, "...in the silence of time .. there comes a time when what needs to be heard remains silent .. it is the indicator that the path be right and honest .. no resentments , no declarations of pious manifestations, no agenda to fulfil, no impressions to deliver .. just .. OUT .. out of the firmament .. out of the self .. out of any compulsion .. out .” Click here to see it.

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

In the movie Chiranjeevi plays freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Details of Amitabh’s character and cameo is yet to be revealed but it sure is going to be an interesting one to be on the lookout for.

The movie is being directed by Surender Reddy and the release date is yet to be announced.