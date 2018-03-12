Amy Jackson hooks up with British tycoon

Bollywood and Tamil film actress Amy Jackson catches eyes everywhere she goes but now it seems like someone has captured the actress’s fancy. She is rumoured to be dating British businessman and hotelier George Panayiotou. The actress has even put up an image of him playing with her frenchie, Pablo. As with any pet owner, one that captures your pet’s fancy also capture’s the owner.
Going by Jackson’s Instagram posts, it can be well established that she is dating the tycoon who owns a chain of luxury hotels. The couple have been seen vacationing together sparking rumours of a relationship.
The look of sheer joy after making it down the kids slope. G was not impressed 🙃
On the career front, Jackson is the female lead in Rajinikant and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 which releases on April 14.