An impatient Soha Ali and Kunal Kemmu celebrate Inaaya's half birthday

Bollywood celebrities have always held the tradition of throwing grand parties for their children. Lavish birthday parties of Aaradhya Bachchan, Taimur Ali Khan and Adira Chopra only stand proof. While parties for these doted upon children were held after they completed a year or five years of age, one Bollywood couple is changing that. They are now up for celebrating half birthdays. Actress Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu did just that. As parents they could not wait for their daughter Inaaya to turn a year, instead chose to celebrate her half birthday.

The proud parents sang the birthday song and blew the candles as a chubby white and blue dress clad bemused Inaaya looked on. The banner in the background read ‘It’s my ½ birthday’. A thin candle placed between candles in the shape of ‘half’ said the same. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born on September 29.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

Inaaya is often seen accompanying her famous cousin Taimur. Recently the two were spotted together as their posed for the paparazzi with a shirtless Taimur making his fans melt with his chubby side rolls. The picture is sure to be etched in memory of fans for a long like.

Speculations had been running high about when Soha will get back to screen after giving birth and her fans will be rewarded for their wait this year. She will next be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 which is expected to be released this year.