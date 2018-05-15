Anant Ambani joins siblings, gets engaged

There seems to be no end to the celebrations at the Ambani household. After Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani’s engagement to partners Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal respectively, news has now emerged that Mukesh and Nita’s third child, Anant Ambani, too has found his partner. If reports are to be believed, Anant Ambani has found his match in Radhika Merchant. While we don’t know much about of who Radhika merchant is, social media suggests that the two are already engaged.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal on May 6. The star-studded engagement party followed at the posh Ambani residence Antilia and had Bollywood’s bigwigs in attendance. Besides the two being long-time friends, both the families have also known each other for decades.

Isha’s twin Akash Ambani too recently got engaged to Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta, the billionaire diamond trader. The ceremony took place in Goa on March 24 in the presence of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and other close family members. Shloka and Akash have known each other from childhood and even went to school together at Dhirubhai Ambani Internation School. Though there has been no official statement from the family, reports claim the wedding would take place later this year.

Now that all three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani are engaged, a grand wedding ceremony awaits. With Akash and Isha’s engagement party attracting Bollywood’s biggest names, we cannot even begin to imagine what this family wedding is going to look like.