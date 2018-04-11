Ananya Panday hits Instagram fame after SOTY 2 poster release

The second installment of Student of The Year’s posters were revealed today and its debutants are fast rising in fame. The posters saw newbies Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday pose to best elude their characters in the film. They were joined by the movie’s other lead Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff.

While Shroff needs no introduction to Bollywood fans, some of it was required for debutants Tara and Ananya. Tara has had some exposure before the camera as a singer and television name but for Ananya, it is all brand new.

Anaya’s recently turned public Instagram account is proof of fame hitting her. As soon as the profile was made public with the blue tick, her follower count saw a steady rise by starting at 40,000 and reaching 85.7K at the time of writing this article.

While she has had the profile for a long time, it is not known what her follower count was before it went public, her star studded posts does offer her followers an insight into her grand life. She is seen posing with several star kids like Suhana Khan and Aaryan Khan. Even AbRam appears in several cute posts.

With her profile now public, the aspiring actress will now be expected to share more images from her film. Her rising follower counts stands as a true example of what happens when fame hits you overnight. We wonder how the internet will handle her once her film hits theaters on November 23.