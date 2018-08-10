Ananya Panday's Bollywood debut has a Ranveer Singh connection and it will surely surprise you

Year 2018 is the year of many debuts as we see many new star kids make their dream appearance on the silver screen. With Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor already making their mark with Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak respectively, all eyes are now set on the next lot Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday but there is a twist in the tale. Ananya, who was all set to make her debut with Student Of The Year 2 will be making her debut with another movie.

Shocked? Well, if sources are to be believed, Ananya Panday (who was all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff) will now be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and then SOTY 2. According to sources, Ananya has a cameo in the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer. The film (based on street rappers of Mumbai) was slated to release post SOTY 2 and that would have made it her second film. However, since SOTY 2 got postponed and the release date was shifted to May 2019, Gully Boy will be her first film.

While our source tells us that Ananya will make her big screen debut with Gully Boy, Dharma Productions maintains that they are launching her. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan, too, was supposed to make her silver screen debut with director Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (opposite Sushant Singh Rajput), but the film got stuck in legal troubles and not she will be seen making her debut with director Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.