Priyanka Kaul June 06 2019, 5.22 pm June 06 2019, 5.22 pm

We all remember how the 2018 movie AndhaDhun had garnered appreciation from the audience and the critics alike. Applauded for having a “thrill of being constantly surprised in the movie”, it won praises that were well deserved. Now, a Tamil remake of the movie might be on the cards! Tamil actor Dhanush is said to be on the route of acquiring the rights for the remake.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted him saying, “It (AndhaDhun) is a brilliant film and we have already started the process of acquiring the rights. It’s one of those thrillers which I wouldn’t mind remaking in Tamil.” However, no official announcement was made.

The Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu starrer movie became the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film in overseas markets. The movie also starred Tabu, playing the antagonist, and was appreciated for her acting ability. We won’t be surprised if the film does great at the Tollywood box office too!

Dhanush will be seen in is Hollywood debut, Ken Scott’s The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, and was recently in Mumbai to launch its trailer. While talking about his experience of working in the movie, he said, “The experience was fantastic. I should thank Ken and my co-stars. My English isn’t that great but they were really patient.” The Raanjhana actor also spoke about his plans to work with the movie’s director, Aanand L Rai, again, “I will be teaming up with Aanand L rai some time. I will be doing a Hindi film, it’ll be announced soon.”